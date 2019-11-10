The valley prepares to celebrate Veterans Day with parade, deals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Veterans Day is a time for citizens to give thanks to living Veterans who service the United States honorably, during war or peacetime. Because of the sacrifice military men and women make every day, on Nov. 11, organizations do what they can to show their gratitude.

Continuing a tradition of respect, the annual Veterans Day parade is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. The parade welcomes everyone from the valley, including all military branches and even high school students in ROTC.

Las Vegas’ parade, one of the largest in the country, is hosted by the Veterans Action Group. The patriotic event will run north on Fourth Street, between Gass and Stewart Avenues.

The appreciation doesn’t stop there. Veterans can enjoy deals and discounts all day long.

Several national chain restaurants, like Carrabbas’s Italian Grill and Chipotle will offer deals. National Parks are waiving admission fees, and big retailers like Walgreens and Home Depot are giving veterans discounts on purchases.

Click here to see the full list of Veterans Day deals and discounts.