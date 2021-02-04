‘The Unicorn’ stars share some behind-the-scenes fun with 8 News Now

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Getting back into the dating scene after the loss of a spouse, while still raising kids, is off the charts challenging! And most often it takes a village.

That’s the storyline behind CBS’s hit primetime show, “The Unicorn.” On Good Day Las Vegas, Sherry Swensk Zoom chats with two of the show’s stars about their interview wardrobes during the pandemic, whether taking up sports as a couple is really such a good idea, and also the possibility of a future episode where the friends spend a weekend in Las Vegas? They loved the idea! Take a look.

The show airs every Thursday at 9:30 p.m .on channel 8.