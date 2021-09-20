The triumphant return of the Ms Senior Golden Years Pageant in Pahrump

PAHRUMP, NV ( KLAS ) – After skipping last year because of the pandemic, the Ms Senior Golden Years pageant made a triumphant return to Pahrump over the weekend.

Our own Nate Tannenbaum was one of the judges in the contest where you have to be at least 60-years-young to participate.

The evening started with a poem from the reigning queen, Laraine Babbit:

“Someone wonderful, magical, and sweet will be crowned this evening to make this day complete.”

From past winners, and members of the “Silver Tappers,” in costumes showing off the “Paris of Yesteryear” theme, to a thrilling tribute to the Folies Bergere, there were also a few serenades from fan favorite Bill Watson.

In talking up the event last week, Nate promised to show the tantalizing swimsuit portion of the pageant! Cameras were snapping all around the showroom of the saddle west casino [see video above].

According to Nate it was “truly a difficult task for me and fellow judges Mary Mancini and Phyllis Truman.”

MC Stephanie Elliot made the announcement:

“Ms Senior Golden Years USA: Marla Quercia!”

The other contestants were Laura Horn, Brenda Fay Bolton, Sharon Crisp and Shelly fuller. A 6th contestant, Val Hallam, wasn’t feeling well enough to participate, but she was in the audience cheering on all the other girls. Nate also wants to give a shout-out to what he calls “the firecracker” who makes the whole pageant happen: founder and president B-J Hetrick – – who’s “only” 96-years-young.

It was an excited full house that enjoyed the pageant in the showroom at the Saddle West Hotel & Casino.