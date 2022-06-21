LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Hawaiian-bred California based reggae/pop group Iration will be taking the stage on Friday, July 8 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

They will be accompanied by Minneapolis-based, underground hip-hop duo, Atmosphere. They will both headline the Sunshine & Summer Nights reggae tour.

Doors open at 5 p.m. on July 8 and the event is all ages. General admission, meet and greet packages, and premium packages are on sale now and can be purchased at Iration & Atmosphere Sunshine & Summer Nights Tour – Downtown Las Vegas Events Center (dlvec.com)