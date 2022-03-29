LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating after 59-year-old Nathale Burris was found dead inside a storage unit owned by Cube Smart in the northwest valley, and questions are being raised about the amount of people who happen to be living in storage facilities.

A Cube Smart representative told 8 News Now that the gates are monitored with specific hours, and according to their website, the gate access hours end at 10 p.m.

Consultant for several storage facility companies in Nevada and California Shari Sutton said that there are typically a number of security measures in place to ensure that people aren’t living in the units.

“This is one of the reasons why facilities don’t offer 24-hour access, usually the office has a different set of hours than the units, and that is because 24 hours a day, you don’t want people on your property in the middle of the night,” Sutton said.

Burris was found in the unit Monday and police are investigating how she got in there, stating in a media briefing that she was found by someone who knew she had been living there and that there was “zero chance” for Burris to have been accidentally locked in before her death.

Police said that several people had been living in the unit.

Salvation Army Coordinator Anthony Barnes said that people have been resorting to living in storage units because of the cost of housing.

“The struggles are intensifying as the cost of living continues to increase, it presents more of a gap between those who are in need of housing and services and the services themselves,” Barnes said.

Police said they believe that there was a lot of drug use involved in the incident.

8 News Now reached out to Cube Smart for a statement, but the contact information provided was not in operation.