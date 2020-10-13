The Strip’s reputation at stake as police continue fight against violence

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More violence on the Strip over the weekend.

Metro police responded to a fight and a shooting, adding to the recent string of violent crime in the resort corridor.

The latest incident was outside Planet Hollywood, leading some to question the Strip’s reputation for safety.

“Las Vegas is not what it used to be,” said Dr. Peter Tarlow, president of Tourism and More, a consulting group that specializes in evaluating crime’s impact on the tourism industry.

More concern following a shooting Sunday night on a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk.

Cellphone video shared with us by a viewer seems to show at least two men in an argument. Then one pulls a gun from a bag and fires a shot. It’s just the latest in a string of recent violence here.

Over the weekend, Metro reports 700 stops. And 85 people were arrested on the Strip Friday and Saturday night.

Metro says there are times on weekends when more than 100 officers are patrolling the Strip.

“How do you think this violence affects the image of Las Vegas and the Strip?” Tarlow asks. “I think it’s hurting it.”

Tarlow says the crimes can tarnish the public perception of the Strip.

“It takes a long time to build an image and a very short time to lose it,” he says.

County Commissioner Michael Naft says work on the problem is continuing.

“I think the perception is Metro has been working incredibly hard to get this under control,” he says.

Some resorts are creating more security checks.

And police say there are more guns out there.

“It is an unusual amount of firearms that we have experienced in the last few months and it does indicate a problem,” said Capt. Dori Koren of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Convention Center Command.

A problem with a possible solution — bringing back business travelers.

“They’re coming with their boss’ credit card,” Naft says. “And that’s really important as far as the spending goes, and based on the type of behavior and how they conduct themselves while they’re here.”

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority issued this statement regarding violence on the Strip:

“We have not seen an impact to visitation nor have our resort partners. We’re fiercely protective of our destination and committed to ensuring that Las Vegas continues to be a destination where visitors can come, enjoy all we have to offer and feel safe.”