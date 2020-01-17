The Strip goes blue to support local law enforcement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign and properties along the strip turned blue this week to show support for local law enforcement. It’s all part of the “Go True Blue Month.”

Metro police created the Go True Blue campaign as a vehicle for community members to show their support for LVMPD and the strong partnership that exists and continues to strengthen between LVMPD officers, companies, and residents of Las Vegas and Clark County.

“I encourage everyone to join us in supporting the Foundation’s Go True Blue campaign, and wear something blue this month in honor of our local police,” Commissioner Michael Naft said. “The officers in the Metropolitan Police Department are the finest in the nation and we are proud to stand with the Foundation in support of the great men and women who protect and serve all of us, every day.”