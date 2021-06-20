The STRAT to light up with fireworks show, patriotic tower on July 4th

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Fourth of July is right around the corner and The STRAT is ready for a patriotic celebration that includes a fireworks show!

The Las Vegas Strip resort will be the highest fireworks launch site for the big show on July 4.

The STRAT tower will also light up in red, white and blue.

The fireworks show will begin at 11 p.m. and the tower will illuminate around dusk.

Nieve Malandra will also perform live at Remix Lounge from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Click here to learn more about the Strip’s 4th of July celebration.

