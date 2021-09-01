The Strat to introduce new COVID policy for employees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Strat hotel and casino will begin requiring its employees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing results.
The new policy goes into effect on Wednesday, September 15.
Golden Entertainment released the following statement to 8 News Now regarding the new policy change.
“Like many other properties on the Las Vegas Strip, Golden Entertainment will require documentation of COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 testing at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod for all team members. This policy goes into effect on Wednesday, September 15. Our focus is to ensure we are doing our part to help keep our team members, our guests, and our community healthy. ”Spokesman for Golden Entertainment