The STRAT one of several launchpads for iconic fireworks show over Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tonight, fireworks will shoot from the rooftops of eight Las Vegas hotels, from Mandalay Bay to the Strat.

The midnight show will last eight minutes.

So many preparations still underway right now as the city gears up to welcome in 2022.

The STRAT is one of the launching pads for tonight’s show.

This will be one of the epicenters of tonight’s festivities.

It’s taking several agencies, 1,400 police officers plus the Nevada National Guard.

The indoor Skypod here at the STRAT is hosting its own watching party starting at 9 p.m.

Skylar Dice, vice president and assistant general manager at the STRAT, said the safety of guests and team members is a priority.

A “great viewing experience” at The STRAT at the 108 level will be a highlight, Dice said.

We got a behind-the-scenes tour at what it takes to put on “America’s Party” tonight.

It’s all choreographed from eight locations.

This video is at Planet Hollywood’s rooftop

Fireworks by Grucci is coordinating an 8-minute performance called “Deuces Wild.”

It takes more than 11,000 electrical circuits to power the fireworks.. the lights, colors and sound effects.

If crowds aren’t your thing, you can watch the countdown from the comfort of your own home.

We’ll have a special that starts a few minutes before 9 p-m with a celebration across 4 different time zones.

And once the party is over, crews will begin removing an anticipated 10-12 tons of trash before the Strip reopens.