The STRAT offers Thanksgiving meals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The STRAT hotel and casino will offer limited-edition Thanksgiving menus at Top of the World, McCall’s Heartland Grill, PT’s Wings & Sports, and STRAT Café from Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 28.

The STRAT’s 360-degree rotating Top of the World will offer an à la carte Thanksgiving menu and it is available from 4 to 11 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 28.

McCall’s Heartland Grill will feature a three-course Thanksgiving meal and it is available from 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 28.

PT’s Wings & Sports will tackle turkey and football with a game day, deep-fried, smoked turkey leg with fries or whipped potatoes. The special meal will be available from 4 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26.

STRAT Café will also offer an à la carte Thanksgiving menu. It will be available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25, and all day on Friday, Nov. 26.

The full menus at Top of the World, McCall’s Heartland Grill, PT’s Wings & Sports, and STRAT Café will also be available on Thanksgiving.

Reservations may be made online or by calling (800) 998-6937.

Complimentary parking and valet are always available at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod.