The STRAT, Arizona Charlie’s and Pahrump and Laughlin casinos offer employee vaccines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands more Nevada gaming employees and their families will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations at their place of employment.

Golden Entertainment announced Friday it will provide on-site vaccination clinics at its following properties: The STRAT Hotel Casino & SkyPod, Arizona Charlie’s Decatur and Arizona Charlie’s Boulder in Las Vegas, Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort in Laughlin, and Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino in Pahrump.

“The health and safety of our team members, their families and our guests, is of the utmost importance,” said Blake L. Sartini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Entertainment. “As we look to support the recovery of our hospitality industry in Nevada, we are strongly encouraging all of our team members to get vaccinated while trying to make it as convenient as possible for them to do so.”

The sites will administer both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines throughout April and May. Dependant children who are 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent, have a picture ID and can only receive a Pfizer vaccine.

Golden Entertainment also owns 66 PT’s Taverns and is providing incentive offers for employees to get vaccinated including $25 gift cards, swag bags and the opportunity to win a staycation at one of its properties. Everyone will also receive a 10% coupon valid at any Albertson’s, Von’s or Safeway.

Appointments can be scheduled through this link. Employees in Laughlin can schedule through this link and employees in Pahrump can use this link to make an appointment.