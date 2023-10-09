LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Source, an award-winning cannabis company, is partnering with Wyld, a popular edibles brand, to send a lucky pair of customers to the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Customers of The Source can scan the entry QR code found at any of The Source’s five dispensary locations to participate in the sweepstakes, with no purchase necessary.

The Source is accepting entries from Sunday, Oct. 1 to Tuesday, Oct. 31.

In addition, people looking to give back to their local budtender while still purchasing premium cannabis products can do so, because the purchase of any Wyld products in the month of October also enters the budtender who helped make the purchase into a separate sweepstakes where they have the chance to win their own F1 tickets.

The Formula 1 sweepstakes is the second sweepstakes that customers of The Source can enter in the month of October, with the company recently announcing its Croptoberfest Sweepstakes, where customers can win a two-night stay at a cannabis friendly property in Las Vegas, Golden Knights tickets, Source rewards points, and more through the purchase of select products from The Source.

More details about the Croptoberfest sweepstakes can be found on The Source’s website.