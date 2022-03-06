LAS VEGA (KLAS) — The Solidarity Fridge and Nevada Plants held a tree planting event Sunday in the east valley to help supply food to underserved communities.

The event also included sharing seeds, building raised beds, and learning compost methods.

The goal of the Solidarity Fridge, a community based food pantry, is to address food insecurity and cut waste in the community, and several community groups got together to plant trees with the organization.

“We have so many people that frequent here,” said Victoria Flores with the Solidarity Fridge. “So tree planting, we’re actually doing fruit trees, so essentially people will be able to just pick fruits from the tree once they harvest. It has to do with food sovereignty and us caring for one another.”

The organization’s rules are simple — take what you need, and leave what you can.

The Solidarity Fridge is located on Blackhorn Drive near Christy Lane and East Charleston.

For more information about the Solidarity Fridge, visit this link. Their Instagram is @thesolidarityfridge.