“The Snowman” with the Henderson Symphony Orchestra – and our own Nate Tannenbaum

HENDERSON, NV ( KLAS ) – The Henderson Symphony Orchestra’s “Holiday Jukebox” concert was a huge success Friday evening in the auditorium of the Pinecrest Academy’s Sloan Canyon campus.

8NewsNow’s Nate Tannenbaum narrated the popular children’s story “The Snowman” as the animated movie played on the wall behind and overhead.

There was also a soloist during the performance: Julia Fleischer from Coronado High School.

Julia told Nate that “The Snowman” has been a family favorite for many years and that she was really excited to sing it for the public.

She and her fellow Madrigals from Coronado sang several songs with the orchestra, too.

Nate says he was honored to be part of the concert with big shout-outs to Conductor Geoff Newman, who, in turn, had high praise for the volunteer musicians, many of who hold down full-time jobs or go to school.

