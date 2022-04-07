LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Shade Tree, a 24-hour accessible shelter serving victims of domestic violence and human trafficking, is seeking donations for its annual Mother’s Day Boutique.

The Boutique is a private one-day shop that will be set up by volunteers in the facility during which children staying at the shelter shop for presents to give their mothers. Their selections are then wrapped for the children to present to their moms on Mother’s Day.

Community members are encouraged to donate new items from the following list:

Bath and body products

Jewelry and other fashion accessories

Women’s clothing (all sizes, including plus sizes)

Perfume

Handbags and wallets

Gift wrapping supplies including wrapping paper, gift bags, bows, and tissue paper

Donations will be accepted until April 28 at The Shade Tree at 1 W Owens Ave. by appointment only. Visit this link to schedule an appointment, and please type “Mother’s Day Boutique Items” where the form asks what you would like to donate.

Questions about the event may be sent to donations@theshadetree.org.

The Shade Tree can be reached at 702-385-0072. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.