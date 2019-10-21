DNA genealogy databases could help in search for girl missing since 1999

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On October 20, 1999, a seven-year-old Las Vegas girl was abducted while walking to school. 20 years later, there is still hope Karla Rodriguez will be found.

She was walking to school in the northeast part of the valley on October 20th, when she disappeared. Sunday, Metro police released this composite sketch of what Rodriguez look would look like now:

At a press conference on Friday, Rodriguez’s family said they’re not giving up.

“20 years later we’re still here hoping that someone out there please, please give us any clue we’re still going to be here we’re not giving up until we find somebody or someone who has seen her,” sister Rose Rodriguez said.

Metro police also announced they are collecting DNA from Karla’s parents in hopes of finding the girl in another database.

“We’re going to be entering the DNA profiles into different types of databases that are traditionally used in a law enforcement setting in hope of obtaining a hit in hopes that Karla Rodriguez has in fact also reached out to the same data bases and provided her samples which may potentially provide a match and allowing us to solve this 20 year old case,” said Lab Director Kim Kurga.

Investigators ask anyone with any information to contact Metro police.