The Rose Test: Winning bouquet announced

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s the final day of The Rose Test and the results are in! 8 News Now ordered/purchased a dozen red roses from five different retailers to determine which bouquet was the best buy.

Here are the retailers 8 News Now purchased from and the prices paid:

The Rose Shack in Las Vegas — $130.04

Flowers of the Field in Henderson — $86.69

Local Trader Joe’s — $19.80

1-800-Flowers — $96.42

Pro Flower.com — $102.93

After evaluating the roses all week, Good Day Las Vegas anchors John Langeler and Heather Mills determined the bouquet from Flowers of the Field in Henderson held up the best. Next on the list was the bouquet from The Rose Shack in Las Vegas. Trader Joe’s roses, which were the most affordable, had slightly better staying power than the two bouquets ordered online.