The Rose Test: Day 4 reveals rose prices

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s estimated Americans will spend around $2 billion on flowers for Valentine’s Day and the most popular flowers to give are roses.

Most roses don’t come cheap, especially around Valentine’s Day. A dozen of roses can cost more than $100. 8 News Now decided to put some roses to the test by purchasing/ordering five dozen bouquets to see which one would prove to be the best for the price.

Thursday morning the prices of the bouquets were revealed which ranged from $19.80 to $130.04. On Friday, Good Day Las Vegas will reveal where each bouquet was purchased and which one looks the best after a week.