The Rose Test: Day 3 and 2 bouquets have drooping roses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Is there a secret to making roses last longer? After all, they are the most popular flower gift on Valentine’s Day. The last thing you want is droopy roses.
Roses don’t come cheap, especially around Valentine’s Day. 8 News Now purchased/ordered five dozen red rose bouquets to see which one would prove to be the best for the price. Here is where the flowers came from:
- The Rose Shack in Las Vegas
- Flowers of the Field in Henderson
- Local Trader Joe’s
- 1-800-Flowers
- Pro Flower.com
On Day 3, two of the bouquets are starting to have drooping roses. The other three still look fresh. On Friday, 8 News Now will reveal where the roses were purchased.
By the way, here are some tips on how to make your roses last longer:
- Recut the stems at an angle as soon as possible
- Make sure vase is clean
- Place in a cool place away from heat
- Roses prefer warm water
- Feed them flower food or sugar
- Change water regularly
- One flower company did an experiment testing various methods and found putting the bouquet in the fridge every night before bed kept the flowers freshest the longest.