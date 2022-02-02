The Rose Test: Day 3 and 2 bouquets have drooping roses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Is there a secret to making roses last longer? After all, they are the most popular flower gift on Valentine’s Day. The last thing you want is droopy roses.

Roses don’t come cheap, especially around Valentine’s Day. 8 News Now purchased/ordered five dozen red rose bouquets to see which one would prove to be the best for the price. Here is where the flowers came from:

The Rose Shack in Las Vegas

Flowers of the Field in Henderson

Local Trader Joe’s

1-800-Flowers

Pro Flower.com

On Day 3, two of the bouquets are starting to have drooping roses. The other three still look fresh. On Friday, 8 News Now will reveal where the roses were purchased.

By the way, here are some tips on how to make your roses last longer: