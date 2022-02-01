The Rose Test: Day 2 and one bouquet is struggling

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are getting roses for a loved one on Valentine’s Day, you’re not alone. It’s estimated 250 million roses are produced for the special day.

Red roses happen to be the most popular flower given on Valentine’s Day. 8 News Now wants to help you make the best choice if you plan to give roses this year.

8 News Now ordered or purchased a dozen roses from the following businesses and plans to check them daily on Good Day Las Vegas at 6 a.m. to see which dozen are holding up the best.

The Rose Shack in Las Vegas

Flowers of the Field in Henderson

Local Trader Joe’s

1-800-Flowers

Pro Flower.com

On Wednesday, we’ll reveal what each bouquet cost. On Friday, we will reveal which bouquet came from what retailer.