The Rogers Foundation to award nearly $2M in scholarships to CCSD High School seniors, extends eligibility

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Applications for college scholarships are now being accepted by The Rogers Foundation.

 For the first time ever and based upon the uncertainty that the ongoing pandemic caused for so many students, the Foundation is extending eligibility to not only current CCSD high school seniors but also 2021 high school graduates.

Those interested in scholarship opportunities are urged to discover the minimum eligibility requirements and apply directly online via The Rogers Foundation’s website by clicking HERE to meet the Feb. 13 deadline.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories