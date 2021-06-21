The Rape Crisis Center resumes in-person services

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As more Nevadans return to the office and events and entertainment venues reopen, one crucial service is also available, The Rape Crisis Center.

The Rape Crisis Center plays a vital role in emergency response, helping a person overcome a current or past assault. Online services and those from law enforcement never stopped during the pandemic, but now, the center is resuming its in-person aid to better assist the community.

“With economic pressures of last year, they had to double up and maybe they were not in safe situations, and they couldn’t report or reach out for help based on their situation,” added Staple.

Founded over 45 years ago, the organization offers counseling to almost 150 individuals each month, increasing counseling hours by 36% since 2018. Their key support is being there when the victim is ready.

“There is definitely no need to suffer in silence,” said Daniele Staple, Executive Director, The Rape Crisis Center.

Staple stressed the importance of having access to support and resources. She added that not everyone is ready to speak out. Some ask for services and support right after something happens and others wait until decades after the incident. The Rape Crisis Center recognizes that it is an individual choice.