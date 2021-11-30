Fireworks from the Plaza Wednesday night for rodeo return

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Plaza Hotel & Casino is planning a Las Vegas style welcome for the return of the rodeo to town.

The hotel will be shooting fireworks from its roofs and towers Wednesday night at 8 to celebrate the National Finals Rodeo (NFR).

During the show Main Street in front of the Plaza will be closed.

The Plaza is home to the CORE Arena, an outdoor rodeo arena in downtown Las Vegas. Several events including the Junior World Finals will be held there.

According to the Plaza, “CORE Arena hosts various events including Barrel Racing, Tie Down, Break-away and Bull Riding. The entertainment continues inside of the Plaza with Dummy Roping, Watch Parties and a premier horse sale.”

The NFR runs for 10 days beginning on Dec. 2 and ending on Dec. 11.