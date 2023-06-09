LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At the end of the Las Vegas Strip, next to the “Welcome to Las Vegas Sign,” sits a 27,000-square-foot warehouse full of pinball machines, known as the Pinball Hall of Fame.

Tim Arnold operates the nonprofit organization he said is the world’s most extensive operating pinball collection. Arnold said the project started as a pinball collector’s club.

“It’s just kind of a collection that got out of control,” said Arnold.

Along with Arnold are approximately 12 volunteers who help keep the pinball museum running. One of them is Beth Kane.

“This is where all the magic is at,” said Kane, showing off a 1940s or 50s-era pinball machine built using a “wood on wood” technique. “This is what Tim has trained me to fix.”

Arnold explains that the nonprofit struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the community came together to save the landmark. $250,000 was raised to keep the Pinball Hall of Fame alive. Having survived, the attraction brings fans of all ages to walk through time.

“I’m having a lot of fun,” said a young member of the Brown family, visiting the entertainment capital of the world from San Diego. “These games don’t really go back to my era, but they’re still really fun to play.”

“There’s a lot of things you can do in this town,” said Ryan Millbern, a Las Vegas pinball enthusiast. “For me, this is my heaven.”

For Arnold, it’s important to note that visitors don’t pay to park or walk in the door at the Pinball Hall of Fame.

The Pinball Hall of Fame is located at 4925 Las Vegas Boulevard and is open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday and 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. More information is available on its website.