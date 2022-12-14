LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local dance studio is taking a classic holiday ballet production and adding a colorful Latin twist. Jordance Studios will is putting on a production of “The Nutcracker with a Latin Twist” at the West Las Vegas Library.

It will be on Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. You can click here to reserve seats.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Clark County School Police’s K-9 unit which has dogs that do drug and firearms detection in local schools.

Good Day anchor Heather Mills speaks with Jimi Jordan, the owner of Jardance Studios and Lt. Bryan Zink with the school district’s police.