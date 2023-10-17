LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Netflix announced Tuesday a star-studded golf tournament is set to live stream in November as the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix gets underway in the entertainment capital of the world.

According to a release from the company, Netflix will produce its first live sports event. The Netflix Cup is set to pit teams of paired-up Formula 1 drivers and PGA golfers against each other in a match play tournament. The tournament will kick off the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix festivities.

Listed in the release were participating golfers, including PGA mainstays Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas. F1 racers participating in the tournament include Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris, and Carlos Sainz.

The tournament is set to take place at Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas which has previously played host to other high-profile golf competitions including three previous editions of The Match, including competitions between rival golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, a battle between NFL quarterback teams of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, and another throwdown between Kansas City Chiefs duo Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce and the Golden State Warriors’ splash brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

“The Wynn Golf Club has hosted a number of unique matchups over the years and The Netflix Cup will be an incredible addition to the storied history of the course,” said Steve Weitman, President of Wynn Las Vegas. “This tournament will showcase a tremendous roster of talent, competing on the only golf course on the Las Vegas Strip, just steps away from the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.”

Additional participants and other personalities involved in The Netflix Cup, are expected to be announced in the future. The Netflix Cup is set to tee off on Nov. 14 at 3:00 p.m.