The Neon Museum debuts new experiences with updated ‘Brilliant! Jackpot’ show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Neon Museum unveiled an upgrade to its 360-degree audiovisual show, titled Brilliant! Jackpot.

The improvements to the show in the north gallery are centered on enhancing the educational experience offered in the space and include a new “Las Vegas Luminaries” mural.

The mural on the area’s south wall is open 24/7 and free to the public, a ticket to the show or museum is not required to view it.

The mural pays tribute to the diverse communities and lesser-known individuals who have impacted Las Vegas’ cultural history.

A video clip of the new mural experience is provided below.

Las Vegas Luminaries – Courtesy: The Neon Museum

The new iteration of the show includes an expanded playlist and remastered historical video.

The show now plays a selection of 54 songs spread across various timelines.

Many of the songs from the playlist will also be available on The Neon Museum’s Spotify playlist.

The entry into the North Gallery also includes two new educational elements.

Brilliant!’s creator, Craig Winslow, virtually greets guests on a 65-inch monitor to explain how he uses technology used to create the show that brings non-operational neon signs back to life.

Winslow discusses a process he calls augmented restoration to digitally trace every sign, bulb by bulb, tube by tube, to bring them back to life.

The artwork is then projected back onto the signs creating 360 degrees of light and sound transporting guests back into vintage Las Vegas.

“With the reimagination of the North Gallery, we wanted to create an experience that enhanced the museum’s popular Brilliant! show, which has been upgraded to Brilliant! Jackpot with more music and new video,” said Aaron Berger, executive director of The Neon Museum.

Tickets to Brilliant! Jackpot are available by clicking HERE.