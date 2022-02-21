The Neon Museum adding new, discounted ticket options

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Neon Museum will be introducing new changes to their ticketing options and procedures beginning Apr. 1.

The museum will be offering new discounted youth tickets for children aged 7 to 17. The new youth ticket will be $10 for general admission, $11 for the Brilliant! Jackpot show, and $14 for an evening guided tour.

A new combination ticket option will include a guided tour of the Neon Boneyard and Brilliant! Jackpot’s immersive audiovisual show in the North Gallery, and will be $45, with $6 savings on the individual ticket prices.

Showtimes for Brilliant! Jackpot will additionally be adjusted to allow for a longer experience of the space. There will now be three evening ticket times for the show that will provide a 45-minute experience.

Also, all tickets will now be available for purchase online up to three months in advance of a visit date, as opposed to one month previously.

“The Neon Museum is committed to making its offerings as accessible as possible, and

we believe our guests will welcome these new ticket options,” said Aaron Berger,

executive director of The Neon Museum.