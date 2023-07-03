LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Yes, there really is a beauty pageant in Pahrump where you have to be at least 60 years old to enter.

The seven contestants from this year’s “Ms Senior Golden Years” danced to a song called “Queen Of The House” (a re-write of the classic 1960s song “King Of The Road”) featuring lyrics like “Up every day at six. Bacon and eggs to fix.”

The showroom of the Saddle West Casino was packed with glitz, glamor and fun a few weeks ago as the reigning Queen, Ellie Wilshusen, gave the traditional final speech. As she said, “I’m about to close this chapter in my life” she went on to talk about being out and about in the community supporting her personal cause.

The contestants showed their stuff – from old-timey twists on bathing suits, to fancy evening gowns.

After more singing and dancing (and wonderful talent displays), it was time for the big announcement from MC Stephani Elliot:

“Your 2023 Ms Senior Golden Years USA: Althea P Jones!”

The audience screamed and cheered, and will no doubt be back again for more. Next year.

Full disclosure: I had the honor of again being one of the judges in the pageant. Shout-out to my fellow judges Bruce Jabbour, a Nye County Commissioner, and Charlie Christy, who’s run other senior pageants here in Las Vegas. But the biggest shout-out goes to the Ms Senior Golden Years founder and chief whipcracker, the 98-year-old spitfire BJ Hetrick-Irwin.