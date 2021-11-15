The Mob Museum welcomes 3 millionth visitor; prize package includes lifetime admission

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, The Mob Museum, welcomed its 3 millionth visitor on Monday.
The notable occasion happened on Kefauver Day, one of the Museum’s annual free admission days for Nevada residents commemorating the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the Museum’s courtroom on Nov. 15, 1950.
The 3 millionth guest was Olendruff Timberlake of Las Vegas. He received a prize package, including:
- Lifetime admission and key to the Museum
- A rare replica of The Mob Museum, a neoclassical Las Vegas architecture
- Two tickets to an upcoming special milestone event in 2022 (valued at $500)
- Commemorative bottle of the Museum’s house-distilled signature moonshine
- Golden Nugget dinner and hotel package including a two-night stay inside its Rush Tower Jr. Suite and a $100 food and beverage credit