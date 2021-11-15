The Mob Museum welcomes 3 millionth visitor; prize package includes lifetime admission

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, The Mob Museum, welcomed its 3 millionth visitor on Monday.

Courtesy: The Mob Museum

The notable occasion happened on Kefauver Day, one of the Museum’s annual free admission days for Nevada residents commemorating the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the Museum’s courtroom on Nov. 15, 1950.

The 3 millionth guest was Olendruff Timberlake of Las Vegas. He received a prize package, including: