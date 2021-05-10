The Mob Museum to offer virtual camps for kids this summer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting next month, The Mob Museum will offer kids virtual summer camps that explore what it takes to solve a crime.

“Operation Summer Camp,” which will be offered in June and July, are for children ages 10 to 15.

Each summer camp includes 20 hours of fun and educational activities and costs $150 per child. There will be a 15% discount automatically applied for multiple camps purchased.

The series features hands-on and immersive activities exploring the work of police officers, crime scene investigators, forensic scientists and historians.

Each participant is sent an activity kit with the supplies needed for their camp experience.

Kids will join camps from around the country for live-instruction lessons.

“It really is an opportunity for kids to do something hands-on at home while still learning and continuing their science and history education,” said Claire White, Educational Programs Manager, The Mob Museum.

