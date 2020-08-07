The Mob Museum to debut 3-part series public forum on ‘Future of Policing’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Mob Museum and The National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, is announcing a three-part series of public forums on the ‘Future of Policing’ beginning Thursday, Aug. 20. The series will explore the consequences of historical injustices, address the nationwide calls to reshape American policing, and consider what can be done to serve all members of society more equally.

“In addition to the Museum’s in-depth exploration of organized crime, our exhibits and programs must address issues that broadly intersect with the criminal justice system,” said Jonathan Ullman, president, and chief executive officer, The Mob Museum. “The Future of Policing series was developed to support the Museum’s commitment to illuminating real-time social issues that are relevant to the Las Vegas Valley and beyond. It aims to provide an opportunity for law enforcement officials, activists, researchers, policymakers, and other community members to constructively exchange ideas.”

The first installation in this series on Aug. 20, is titled “Reinventing Law Enforcement: Changing the Culture of Policing,” will include four expert panelists comprising of activists and law enforcement officials discussing police reform measures and the current social unrest following the death of George Floyd. The free event is from 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m., and the panelist are as followed:

Roxann McCoy is the current president of the Las Vegas National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. She oversees the local branch of the largest civil rights organization in the nation and has been proactively working to build trust between the African American community and law enforcement.

Leisa Moseley is an executive board member of Clark County Black Caucus. She is a passionate activist with a specific interest in racial, social, and economic justice issues affecting Black and other minority communities.

Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood is a second-generation law enforcement officer with more than three decades of law enforcement experience. During his time with the Philadelphia Police Department, Chitwood received 58 official commendations for valor, bravery, heroism, and merit. In 2015, he adopted Scottish police training techniques to minimize violence within his department and credits de-escalation training to a decline in police use-of-force incidents in Volusia County, Florida.

Assistant Sheriff Chris Darcy currently leads the Law Enforcement Investigations and Support Group at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy and the Aspen Institute Executive Leadership Development Course.

All three forums will be live-streamed and accommodate a small, in-person audience based on reduced capacity to follow public health guidelines. The first program taking place on Aug. 20 is sold out, but those interested can email boxoffice@themobmuseum.org to be added on the waitlist.

The second forum, “Race and Policing in America: A History of Conflict” will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 22. The final discussion of the three-part series will be on Thursday, Oct. 15, which will tackle “The Push for Change: Legislative Pathways to Police Reform.”