LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas valley has no shortage of festive opportunities for families to enjoy during the holiday season, and one of those options allows visitors to take in seasonal delights while supporting those with disabilities.

The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village celebrated the start of its 31st season on Nov. 24 with a tree lighting ceremony that featured local entertainment, including an appearance by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and a performance by singer Daniel Emmet.

With the attraction now open, visitors can enjoy the Forest Express train, which Laura Foster, Director of Communications at Opportunity Village, said is a favorite at the Forest, as will be the new Magical Forest holiday market, scheduled for Dec. 15 through 17.

“It’s local artisan vendors selling their wares here, so if you have any last-minute shopping or just want to support local businesses, it’s a great way to celebrate the season [and] support Opportunity Village,” Foster said. Local businesses and vendors are encouraged to apply to join the market through Dec. 11 at the organization’s website.

The Magical Forest includes unlimited rides, midway games, mini golf, the holiday lights walking path, and trips on the Forest Express train. Guests can also meet Santa in his cabin and enjoy holiday food favorites like hot chocolate. All the proceeds, Foster said, go to a good cause.

“All of the proceeds for the Magical Forest go to Opportunity Village and our mission to empower, employ, and serve people with disabilities in our community,” Foster said.

Tickets for the Magical Forest are available online. For a more extensive look at holiday celebrations and attractions in the Las Vegas valley, our guide to the holidays in the Las Vegas valley is available.