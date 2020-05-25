The Lounge at El Dorado set to will open at Tivoli Village in late summer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — El Dorado Cantina will introduce the brand’s newest concept, The Lounge at El Dorado, which is set to open late summer/early fall 2020 inside Tivoli Village.

The Lounge at El Dorado will occupy the former Hamptons’ space and maintain the same hours of operation as the neighboring El Dorado Cantina. The two establishments will share the courtyard and patio space.

The combined 5,393 square foot space will have a total of nine booths between the first and second floors, which gives the room ample social distancing naturally. Other details, such as the menu and cocktail program, will be announced at a later date.

The Lounge El Dorado Cantina is located at 440 South Rampart Boulevard, Suite 180.