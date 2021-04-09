‘The Loop’ construction complete at Las Vegas Convention Center; Tesla vehicles to transport convention attendees underground

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you have been to an event at the Las Vegas Convention Center you know there is a lot of walking involved.

For a few years now the LVCVA, along with Elon Musk’s “The Boring Company,” have been building an underground tunnel known as “The Loop” to help with transportation.

From the tunnels, to the lights, to the electric cars, the new underground loop at the convention center screams las vegas.

“Pretty big day for us, pretty big day for Las Vegas,” said Steve Hill, LVCVA CEO. “We have contracted with The Boring Company to operate this system.”

Hill says for years they were looking for transportation solutions.

The Loop construction started in 2019 underneath the convention center campus. It was built by Elon Musk’s The Boring Company and Teslas will be used to transport people.

When convention goers get in one of the Teslas, it will transport them from one side of the campus to the other in about two minutes.

“This system will handle 62 cars, it can handle more than that but we will have 62 cars in this system,” Hill said.

The LVCVA says a normal walk from one side to the other is a half hour. They estimate that 4,400 people can use this system per hour during a convention.

The price tag was around $52 million.

The Boring Company isn’t stopping here. There are plans to expand the tunnel system to resorts and even the airport.

“The entire system up and down the resort corridor has been submitted, that is into the city and into the county,” Hill said.

The tunnels could bring something to Vegas that is not seen anywhere else.

“That kind of opportunity allows our visitors, our community to completely have a different experience,” Hill said.

The plan is to use self-driving Teslas in the near future.

The World of Concrete set for June will be the first major event to use the loop.