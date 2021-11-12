The LINQ Promenade, Flamingo kicks off holiday season décor next week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The LINQ Promenade and Flamingo Las Vegas will transform into the season’s most enchanting holiday destination next week.

Starting next Friday, Nov. 19, the LINQ Promenade and Flamingo Las Vegas visitors would be able to see the festive décor to spread good cheer and enjoy the holiday spirit with the entire family.

The evening will start with a tree lighting emceed by the cast of “Potted Potter – The Harry Potter Parody” and a holiday performance by the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts Choir at the Promenade’s Fountain Stage.

Credit: Caesars Entertainment)

Following that, guests will experience the debut of the Flamingo Holiday Festival and a special holiday appearance by a surprise Flamingo headliner.

Holiday-season décor at the Flamingo Las Vegas and The LINQ Promenade will continue through Jan. 2.

Admission is free for both locations.