The LINQ Hotel and Experience set to reopen Sept. 10 for weekend stays

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 18: A worker cleans shuttered glass doors at an entrance to The Linq Hotel & Casino as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States on March 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On Tuesday, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a statewide closure of all nonessential businesses, including hotel-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, by noon today for at least 30 days to help combat the spread of the virus. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caesars Entertainment, Inc. announced Tuesday that it plans to resume hotel operations at The LINQ Hotel + Experience Thursday through Sunday, beginning Thursday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.

The gaming floor and several other amenities at the resort have been open since June 12. This announcement follows the successful reopening of Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Flamingo Las Vegas, Harrah’s Las Vegas, Paris Las Vegas, and Bally’s Las Vegas, as well as The LINQ Promenade, High Roller Observation Wheel, FLY LINQ and Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck.

“With its center-Strip location, The LINQ Hotel + Experience conveniently offers many distinctive experiences for guests to enjoy including an array of restaurants, gaming, retail outlets, one-of-a-kind attractions and other amenities, all in one place,” said Senior Vice President and The LINQ Hotel + Experience General Manager Dan Walsh. “With a continued emphasis on our enhanced health and safety protocols, we also look forward to welcoming guests back to staying at our contemporary hotel.”

The following amenities will open at The LINQ Hotel + Experience:

Spa/Salon

Spa at The LINQ – Thursday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fitness Center

Fitness Center – Thursday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Food and Beverage

Nook Express – Friday through Sunday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Book Fan Cave and Lounge Area (serving food from Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar) – Thursday, Friday and Monday, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Gaming

O’Sheas Casino – Friday through Sunday, 12 p.m. to midnight (bar is closed)

The Book (Betting Desk) – Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Retail

LINQ Essentials – Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight; Friday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The following amenities have updated hours of operation:

Food and Beverage

Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar – Thursday through Monday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Hash House A Go Go – Sunday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pool

Influence, The Pool at The LINQ – Friday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Sunday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday: Harrah’s Las Vegas and Flamingo Las Vegas hotel guests Thursday through Sunday: The LINQ Hotel + Experience guests only



Retail

LINQ Wine and Spirits – Monday through Wednesday, 2 p.m. to midnight; Thursday 2 p.m. through Monday 3 a.m. (24 hours)

For more information on the Company’s health and safety protocols, visit: www.Caesars.com/health.

For a comprehensive list of amenities open at Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas Resorts, visit: www.caesars.com/las-vegas/open.