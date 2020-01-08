The Latest: Iran calls missile attack ‘self-defense’, President Trump responds

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister is calling Tuesday night’s ballistic missile attack on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops “proportionate measures in self-defense.”

Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched.



We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 8, 2020

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has also tweeted, “‘We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

His tweet follows the missile attack in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike last week in Baghdad.

Meanwhile President Trump took to his Twitter account to address the strike saying:

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties and damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.” -President Donald J. Trump via Twitter