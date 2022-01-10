The latest deals you want to get a jump on or hold off of

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now spoke to a savings expert to help you find out what great deals are being offered now, and what you might want to wait to purchase.

According to Kristin McGrath from Offers.com, good items to buy right now include 4K TVs, with good deals at Costco, Amazon, and Best Buy.

Around this time of year, McGrath reminded us that department stores mark down linens. Bedding and towels are on sale at places like Macy’s, Bed, Bath & Beyond, and JCPenny.

Retailers like Sephora and Ulta are offering great deals on beauty products, as well as other stores offering sales on computers, fitness equipment, holiday decor, and winter clothing.

However, one thing that you shouldn’t buy so soon is jewelry.

“Early January and February gear up Valentines’ Day shopping, so demand is high, but if you wait until right after Valentine’s Day, there are really good deals, better than you’d likely find now,” McGrath said.

Other purchases you might want to hold off on include major appliances and mattresses, McGrath stated, as better deals on those items will appear leading up to Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.