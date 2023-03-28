LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 10th-Anniversary Life is Beautiful festival lineup is finally here!

The 2023 festival promises to be “bigger, bolder, and just as beautiful,” according to the festival’s website. With a lineup like this one, fans should be excited!

Source: Life is Beautiful

The lineup has come just under a week after the early bird tickets sold out last Thursday. Three-day tickets will be going on sale at 10 a.m. PST on Thursday, March 30.

Tickets will be available on the Life is Beautiful website. Those hoping to RSVP for tickets can do so on that site. Single-day tickets will be available at a later date.

The festival will be held on Sept. 22-24 in downtown Las Vegas. The festival will encompass 18 city blocks, from 7th to 11th street and from Mesquite to Carson Avenue.

The festival’s site says that the festival will take place rain or shine. Festival hours will be from 3:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily. Life is Beautiful is an experience for all ages. Everyone over two years of age are required to have a festival wristband.

The Killers, one of the headliners, are a Las Vegas band known for their hit single “Mr. Brightside.” The Killers previously headlined the 2013 Life is Beautiful, while frontrunner Brandon Flowers appeared at the 2015 festival.