The Killers band to perform halftime show for Las Vegas Raiders’ inaugural Monday Night Football game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas native band The Killers will celebrate the Las Vegas Raiders’ inaugural season home opener with a halftime performance from the Caesars Palace rooftop on Monday, Sept. 21.

The strip-side performance will air during the Las Vegas Raiders’ “Monday Night Football” game against the New Orleans Saints, kicking off at 5:15 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium.

“The Raiders really wanted to pay homage to our new hometown so naturally we were ecstatic to partner with an iconic Las Vegas band like The Killers on this once-in-a-lifetime performance,” said Las Vegas Raiders’ President Marc Badain.

Monday night just got better.@thekillers are welcoming us to town with a special halftime performance on @ESPN.



“While fans can’t be with us in person, we hope this exciting halftime show gives those at home a taste of the exceptional entertainment experience awaiting them at future games and events at Allegiant Stadium,” added Badain.

Starting a new era of sports and entertainment in Las Vegas, this halftime show will not only give millions of fans across the country an “Only in Vegas” entertainment experience but will also become part of Las Vegas Raiders’ history.

This will also be the first game played at the recently completed Allegiant Stadium.

The state-of-the-art venue boasts innovative and unique elements including a 19-million-pound retractable rolling natural turf field, 28,000-square-feet of operable walls, opening to spectacular views of the Las Vegas Strip.

The seven-acre roof is the largest in North America and the Al Davis Memorial Torch, the largest 3D printed assembled structure in the world, serves as a tribute to his longstanding legacy.