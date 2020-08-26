‘The Intersection’ to be revitalized as food, retail destination in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A revitalization project near the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas is looking to attract restaurants and retail businesses to a property known as “The Intersection.”

Colliers International announced the plan to revitalize the buildings at the site to bring in “premiere food and retail.” The site — where southbound Main Street splits before Charleston Boulevard — consists of four buildings ranging from 6,200 to 14,340 square feet.

“The Intersection” property in downtown Las Vegas is part of the Historic Railway Neighborhood. (Colliers International)

“Growing up in Las Vegas, I’ve been familiar with this property since I was a kid and for decades believed that it was capable of being so much more,” said Chris Clifford, vice president at Colliers Las Vegas. “This property just needed the right owners with a good vision and fortunately, I believe these new owners are the right group with that vision.”

The proximity to major downtown attractions, government, business centers and the UNLV Medical District puts the property near potential customers — “tourists, daytime office workers, and high-density, trend-setting residential populations.”