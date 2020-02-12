‘The Impact’ awards celebrate black history month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Commissioner Lawrence Weekly and the Clark County Parks and Recreation Public Arts Office are pleased to present a group exhibition of works to celebrate Black History Month.

“The Impact” will exhibit through March 19 in the Rotunda Gallery at the Clark County Government Center at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas.

“This exhibit aims to highlight the beauty, strength and positive impact of the African-American culture and identity in our community,” said Commissioner Weekly.

The awards were given in the categories of Youth, Amateur, and Professional. Chase McCurdy and Harold Bradford juried the exhibit and identified the winners. Both Judges are members of the Clark County Art Committee. Judges were asked to choose a best in show and two honorable mentions for each category. Those awards were announced by Commissioner Lawrence Weekly at the open reception that was held on Feb. 6 in the Rotunda Gallery space. Over 200 guests were in attendance to meet the 30 local artists and enjoy the live music by musician Katie Waters, a poetry reading by Rodney Lee and a drum and dance performance by Olabisi.

Awards winners:

Professional best in show: Edwin Perez – “The African American Queen” $1,500.00

Professional honorable mention: Sylvia Aldebol – “Exclamation of the Soul” $375.00

Professional honorable mention: Donald Corpier Starr – “The Crossing” $1,890.00

Amateur best in show: Valarie Woods – “Legacy” $750.00

Amateur honorable mention: Peter Arias – “Willow” $450.00

Amateur honorable mention: David Murry – “Rosa P. 7053” $600.00

Honorable mention: Angela & Karena Graham – “Mamba Mentality” Not for Sale

Youth best in show: Angel Tanguay – “Unapologetic” Not for Sale

Youth honorable mention: Paris Saint-Marc – “Balance of Imperfection” Not for Sale

Youth honorable mention: Selam Desta – “Ethiopian Mask” Not for Sale

Many of the artwork displayed is for sale, for inquiries to purchase please contact the Public Art Office to connect with the artist. 100% of the proceeds go to the artist.

Congratulations to all the artists who participated in “The Impact.”

Those wanting more information about the exhibit or any future exhibits can call the Clark County Public Art at (702) 455-8200 or visit www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/parks.