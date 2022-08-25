The Immersive Nutcracker (Credit: Vladimir Kevorkov)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Holiday magic is headed to the Las Vegas Strip this winter season thanks to the creators of another popular exhibit on the boulevard.

The innovators behind the Immersive Van Gogh exhibition will introduce the Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle to visitors this coming winter season.

The new 30-minute immersive experience is a retelling of the Christmas classic The Nutcracker and will feature whimsical animated characters alongside footage of professional ballet dancers.

The experience will be set to the sweeping music of Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky and encompasses visitors in over 500,000 cubic feet of projections composed of over 1 million frames of video, curating a grand immersive display that relays the tale of The Nutcracker from opening to the finale.

The Immersive Nutcracker (Credit: Vladimir Kevorkov)

The Immersive Nutcracker (Credit: Vladimir Kevorkov)

The Immersive Nutcracker (Credit: Vladimir Kevorkov)

The projection features beloved scenes set to their classical scores like “The March of the Toys,” “The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” and more.

“The Immersive Nutcracker” will premiere at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas at The Shops at Crystals (adjacent to ARIA) on Nov. 19.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 26, at 3 p.m. and will start at $29.99.