The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas opens tonight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — High above the Las Vegas Strip a new winter wonderland is open for business. The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is back for its eighth season along with some snow showers, and a giant Christmas tree.

It takes about three weeks to transform the Boulevard Pool into 4,200 square feet of ice. You can visit the area for free and if you’re a local, skating costs $15.

The Ice Rink opens Friday, Nov. 22 with a tree lighting ceremony and a visit from Golden Knights players Marc André Fleury and Max Pacioretty.