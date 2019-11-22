Live Now
Former Boston College student charged in boyfriend’s suicide pleads not guilty

The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas opens tonight

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — High above the Las Vegas Strip a new winter wonderland is open for business. The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is back for its eighth season along with some snow showers, and a giant Christmas tree.

It takes about three weeks to transform the Boulevard Pool into 4,200 square feet of ice. You can visit the area for free and if you’re a local, skating costs $15.

The Ice Rink opens Friday, Nov. 22 with a tree lighting ceremony and a visit from Golden Knights players Marc André Fleury and Max Pacioretty.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories