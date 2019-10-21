The horror movie villain who scares Nevadans most is … Chucky!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’re shivering under the blankets and hiding in terror as some of our favorite horror movies make their rounds on television this month. From “It” to “The Shining”, “Child’s Play” and so much more, there’s no shortage of screams and scares to be had! So, who scares you the most? According to a recent report, Chucky is Nevadans’ worst nightmare.

For 12 months, Frontier Bundle analyzed Google Trends of 12 pre-2000 horror villains, matching states with the villain it searched the most. The masters of evil selected were Jack Torrance, Pennywise the Clown, Count Dracula, Leatherface, Frankenstein’s monster, Ghostface, Alien, Norman Bates, Freddy Krueger, Chucky, Hannibal Lecter and Carrie.

“Herrrrre’s Johnny!” Jack Torrance came out on top as the most-searched villain, claiming his stake in 10 states. Some of the report’s other spooktacular findings are:

Aliens terrified Alaska and Washington, two of the top five states for unexplained UFO sightings

It’s been almost six decades since the release of Alfred Hitchcock’s infamous “Psycho”. The film had a distressing effect on audiences in 1960, with one father writing a letter to Hitchcock stating his daughter refused to take showers.

Author Stephen King resides in Bangor, Maine, the only U.S. location used during the filming of the 2017 remake of “It”

Well, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn and Halloween candy and start a horror movie marathon! It is the best time of year to binge watch them, after all.

For the full report, visit Frontier Bundles’ website.