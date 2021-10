LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Sunday, Oct. 17, join 8 News Now for a look back at the hidden history of Howard Hughes home situated on the KLAS – TV lot.

Hughes lived in the home in 1953 and later bought it when he owned the station.

Join Denise Valdez on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. for a closer look inside the eccentric billionaire’s home on Channel 8.