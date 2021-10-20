‘The greatest thing to ever happen to Las Vegas,’ Local casino owner shares excitement over underground tunnel expansion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– After Clark County Commissioners approved plans to expand the ‘Vegas Loop’ underground transportation system Wednesday, a local casino owner shared his excitement over the proposal.

“People talk about the old days,” Kenny Epstein told 8 News Now of Las Vegas. “Today is better than it’s ever been.”

Epstein owns and operates El Cortez Hotel & Casino; he’s also dedicated decades to our local gaming industry.

He and El Cortez Chief Operating Officer Mike Nolan said they can’t wait to see the system operate right outside the iconic, downtown property.

“This has to be the greatest thing to ever happen to Las Vegas,” Epstein exclaimed.

Clark County Commissioners approved plans to expand the tunnel system to 29 miles Wednesday. It will feature 51 stops from McCarran International Airport to the Las Vegas Strip, downtown, and even UNLV.

“This project is going to be a game-changer for the city,” Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Steve Hill told 8 News Now of the ‘Vegas Loop’ expansion.

He said the system, which will be built and funded by Elon Musk’s Boring Company, is a great way to cut down on traffic congestion while boosting business.

“It allows our visitors, our customers to experience everything we have here,” Hill added. “In a fun and convenient way.”

As for Epstein and Nolan, they said they are thrilled to have more exposure on their side of the city, as we travel by electric car right into the future.

“It allows people to travel down here,” Nolan said, referring to downtown. “And our people who are staying downtown, to travel to other areas too.”

“Just make it better,” Epstein concluded. “Better for everyone.”

The Las Vegas Convention Center Loop is currently functioning, with 1.7 miles of tunnel and three stations.

Hill told 8 News Now the expansion of that tunnel to Resorts World is about halfway done and should be complete by the first quarter of 2022.

Hill said construction for the full expansion should start in the next 6 to 12 months, with the full project complete in the next few years.

For a look at the current LVCC tunnel system, click HERE-> https://www.boringcompany.com/lvcc