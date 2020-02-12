The greatest gift of love could be life

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Love will be celebrated on Valentine’s Day on Friday and many couples will share flowers and gifts, but some believe the greatest gift one can give is the gift of life. Love will be celebrated on Valentine’s Day on Friday and many couples will share flowers and gifts, but some believe the greatest gift one can give is the gift of life. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Love will be celebrated on Valentine’s Day on Friday and many couples will share flowers and gifts, but some believe the greatest gift one can give is the gift of life.

National Donor Day happens to be Feb. 14.

The Nevada Donor Network wants to raise awareness about the importance of all types of donations. Aside from heart and kidney donations, there are also eye, skin, blood and bone marrow donations that are needed across the country.

The Nevada Donor Network will use Friday to celebrate those who’ve donated in the past and those who’ve been healed by those heroes.

“Chris Ruby he is one of our incredible donor heroes. We are close with the Ruby family. They do a ski and snowboard race in honor of Chris every year at Lee Canyon. It’s just wonderful to remember and honor their son. All of our donor heroes are very important to us. Seeing those connections and sharing those stories are a very important piece to this,” said Kelli Little, Nevada Donor Network.

Twenty-two people die every day while they are waiting for their life-saving gift and almost 113,000 people are waiting nationwide for a donation.

To learn more on how to become a donor you can visit Nevada Donor Network’s website.